Joanna Jedrzejczyk Owns Reporter After Asking ‘Stupid’ McGregor Question

Joanna Jedrzejczyk owns reporter after being asked a few times for a prediction of who would win in the main event of the upcoming UFC 229 main event.

This will no doubt be the biggest fight in UFC history or is at least being hyped that way. It seems like each time McGregor fights, that saying is told by fighters, Dana White, and the media.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is slated to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the strap at this show. Ever since this lightweight title showdown was announced by UFC President Dana White, it seems like everyone has an opinion on the fight and who they think will win.

During a media scrum on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow, the former strawweight champion was a guest fighter and took some questions from the media. First question out of the gate was for her prediction of Khabib vs. McGregor. This is when she gave it.

“I’m 50/50. I’m a big fan of Conor, and I’m a big fan of Khabib. Two different styles,” Jedrzejczyk said to MMAJunkie. “As you saw, I never predict a fight. I don’t like to predict the fights. People can do that. They can predict my fights, but I never do that. Anything and everything can happen in the fight. This is definitely the fight of, what, like the century? In MMA. So I cannot wait to watch two great warriors fighting each other. I’m 50/50.”

Moving along to the end of Jedrzejczyk’s scrum, she was asked about and this is when the former UFC champion said that she 50/50. When asked about McGregor’s behavior, this is when she decided to make an example of the reporter and asked him to get in front of the camera. The video here is set at the exact timestamp of the incident.

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Tony Ferguson vs. former champ Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout is expected to serve as the co-main event.