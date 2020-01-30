Joanna Jedrzejczyk Issues Response To Weili Zhang About Coronavirus Joke

Spread the word!













Joanna Jedrzejczyk has apologized to Weili Zhang for her coronavirus joke.

Jedrzejczyk is set to challenge Zhang for her women’s strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 248 on March 7 in Las Vegas. Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak that originated in China, Jedrzejczyk recently reposted a meme that had her wearing a gas mask next to Zhang.

Zhang did not take kindly to it, however. She questioned the former champion’s character and wished her good health until they meet.

“To make fun of tragedy is a true sign of ones character. People are dying, someones father, someones mother, someones child. Say what you want about me if it makes you feel stronger but do not joke about what’s happening here. I wish you good health until March 7th. I will see you soon.”

Jedrzejczyk has now responded in her Instagram story by apologizing to Zhang but maintaining she was laughing at the meme, not the situation in China.

However, she also promised to see Zhang at UFC 248 and advised her not to get emotional.

“Hey champ. Hey Weili,” she said (via MMA Junkie). “I’m so sorry to make you feel bad, but I’d never make fun of sick people or a virus. I didn’t want you to get offended.

“I just made fun of the funny internet meme. So, so sorry, but still, I’ll see you March 7. Don’t get emotional, OK?”

Zhang has not responded to her apology but one thing is for sure — this title fight got a little more heated.

What do you think of Jedrzejczyk’s apology?