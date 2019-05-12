Joanna Jedrzejczyk Encourages Rose Namajunas After UFC 237 Loss

Spread the word!













Joanna Jedrzejczyk offers some encouragement to her rival Rose Namajunas after the former champ suffered a recent loss.

Obviously, there is some history between these two former UFC women’s strawweight champions. Despite this, it didn’t stop Jedrzejczyk from being nice to her in the wake of defeat.

Their first fight went down in November 2017 at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout and their second fight went down at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event in April 2018 that saw Namajunas win by decision.

Jessica Andrade KO’d Namajunas by a slam in the second round to win the UFC women’s strawweight title in the main event of the UFC 237 pay-per-view event. This show took place on Saturday night (May 11, 2019) at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

Jedrzejczyk took to her official Twitter account where she wrote the following:

“Keep ya head up @rosenamajunas 🙏🏼 You made it to the special league – League of the #UFCCHAMPIONS ✊🏼 it stays 4ever.”