Joanna Jedrzejczyk Admits She Recently Turned Down A Fight

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to take some time off before making her Octagon return.

Jedrzejczyk recently told WezloFM that she turned down an offer from the UFC to fight in March. For now, “J.J.” wants to spend time with her family, eat well, and rest a while before jumping back into competition:

“I received a fight offer for March, but I turned it down. For now on, I just want to rest a bit, have a nice time with my family and eat well.”

Its been a bit of a rough spell for Jedrzejczyk as of late.

The ex-strawweight queen began her mixed martial arts (MMA) career undefeated. She was looking to be, and was, the most dominant female champion in the entire sport. However, a meeting with Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 changed all that. “Thug Rose” knocked Jedrzejczyk out in the first round of their fight in November of 2017.

After suffering the first defeat of her MMA career, Jedrzejczyk bounced right back into a rematch with Namajunas. The following April at UFC 223, Namajunas again defeated Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision. After yet another frustrating loss, Jedrzejczyk got back in the win column by defeating Tecia Torres via unanimous decision at UFC on FOX 30 this past summer.

She attempted to win a championship at 125 pounds when she challenged former Muay Thai opponent Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant title at UFC 231 last month.

However, “The Bullet” handed Jedrzejczyk her third career defeat via decision to take home the gold. Now, Jedrzejczyk has a lot of decisions to make before getting back into the cage. It remains to be seen what weight class she’ll decide to stick around at upon her return.