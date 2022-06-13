Referee, Marc Goddard has addressed multiple claims that newly-minted undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka, actually submitted on multiple occasions during his UFC 275 main event bout with former champion, Glover Teixeira in Singapore.

Jiri Prochazka found himself down on scorecards ahead of the fifth and final round

Clinching the undisputed light heavyweight crown in a blood-and-guts performance against Brazilian veteran, Teixeira over the course of five gruelling rounds, Jiri Prochazka became the first UFC champion hailing from Czech Republic – stopping Teixeira with a fifth round rear-naked choke – without hooks, no less.

However, in some notable grappling scrambles earlier in the bout, Teixeira appeared to force several light taps from Jiri Prochazka during a period in top control, as well as when he attempted to set up an arm-triangle.

Goddard, who officiated the headliner in the Singapore Indoor Arena denied that Prochazka had actually tapped in submission to Teixeira, however, insisting that he had warned the Czech striker for playing a risky game, maintained that he was actually congratulating Teixeira for advancing position and controlling him from the top.

“Lol,” Marc Goddard tweeted in response to a user who questioned his view on Prochazka’s perceived submissions. “Jiri (Prochazka) was actually congratulating & encouraging his opponent (Glover Teixeira)! He done it a couple of times and I told him it’s a risky game lol! But it’s very clear what he was doing and intending. Lets celebrate the incredible feat from both gentlemen.”

Improving to 3-0 in the UFC with his title-winning performance over Teixeira, Prochazka also maintains his 100 per cent finish rate in the organization since his move from Rizin FF – adding to prior knockout successes against both Volkan Oezdemir, and Dominick Reyes.

Linked with several title defenses for his first outing as champion, Prochazka has been discussed alongside the prospect of an immediate title re-run with Teixeira, as well as a mouth-watering all-European title outing against Polish contender and former titleholder, Jan Blachowicz next.