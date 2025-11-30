Jiri Prochazka Drops The News That He’s Becoming a Father “We will be 3.”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jiri Prochazka Drops The News That He's Becoming a Father

Jiri Prochazka shared on Instagram that he and his partner expect their first child next year. He posted photos of ultrasound images with the caption: “It gives me great honor to announce that we will be 3 next year.” He added, “I look forward to it and let’s go for it” and “Finally I can post it here, next year we will be 3.”

The 33-year-old UFC light heavyweight contender lives outside Brno, Czech Republic, in a cottage he has owned since 2017. Prochazka lost his own father at age six from a stroke, an event he credits with shaping his path in martial arts. He follows samurai principles from “The Book of the Five Rings” and trains with coach Jaroslav Hovezak.

Prochazka keeps his personal life private. The announcement marks his first public mention of fatherhood.

Jiri Prochazka Won't Chase Revenge Against Alex Pereira, Only the Championship Belt: "To be the champion, to be the best."

Prochazka’s pro record sits at 32-5-1 overall, with a 6-2 UFC mark since 2021. Losses came only to Alex Pereira: UFC 295 in 2023 and UFC 303 in 2024. His latest bout, a third-round TKO over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 on January 18, 2025, earned him a shot at Pereira-Ankalaev winner. Next, he beat Khalil Rountree Jr. via ground-and-pound at UFC 320 on October 4, 2025.

Fans reacted to the post with support, tying it to Prochazka’s warrior mindset. As he eyes a title rematch with Pereira, the news shifts focus to family amid his 30-5-1 pro record. Prochazka trains near a reservoir, balancing cage fights with life off the grid.

