Jiri Prochazka plays down Khalil Rountree fight after UFC 311: ‘I don’t see him as a challenge’

Following his impressive win at UFC 311, Jiri Prochazka maintains he is chasing a trilogy fight with two-fight foe, Alex Pereira solely — claiming that while he is impressed with the ability of Khalil Rountree, hs is unsure of the Syndicate MMA staple’s ability to “challenge” him.

Prochazka, who remains seated at number two in the official rankings, returned to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 311 over the weekend, forcing an eventual third round knockout win over fellow former gold holder, Jamahal Hill to return to winning ways.

Sidelined since June of last year, Czech Republic finisher, Jiri Prochazka had yet to return since he took on the above-mentioned, Pereira on short-notice in the main event of UFC 302 during International Fight Week — dropping a devastating second round high kick knockout.

However, off the back of his impressive win over Contender Series product, Hill — Prochakza maintained his desire to share the Octagon with Pereira for a third time next, claiming with some adjustments, he could beat the Sao Paulo knockout kingpin, with the latter claiming he would honor a matchup.

“I’m ready to fight anybody, it doesn’t matter who it is – right now, it’s Ankalaev’s time and I’m going to fight Ankalaev but after this fight, if everything goes good, we’re going to give Jiri this opportunity.”

Currently preoccupied with a pairing against arch-rival, Magomed Ankalaev — whom he headlines UFC 313 against in a massive return in March, Prochazka’s pursuit of the Brazilian may have to wait.

Jiri Prochazka unsure on potential clash with Khalil Rountree next

And suggested by many to take on most-recent title chaser, Rountree, Prochazka complimented the veteran contender as a “warrior”, but doubted his ability to really challenge him.

“Khail Rountree is a great warrior,” Jiri Prochazka told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “That would be a great fight, but I don’t see him as a true challenge.”