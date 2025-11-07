Half lawyer, half soldier: Jiri Prochazka Reveals What He Studied in University

UFC fan favorite Jiri Prochazka has spoken about his recent university studies and why he decided to undertake them at this point in his career.

Jiri Prochazka is already a living legend in mixed martial arts and as we look ahead to the future, it feels like that reputation will only continue to grow. While his personality might not be to everyone’s taste, he is a true warrior, and he lives by the code of a real martial artist. That has also led to great success in his UFC career, with his only defeats coming at the hands of Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka is also a former UFC light heavyweight champion, a title he earned in a Fight of the Year contender against Glover Teixeira. He is willing to go to hell and back if it means getting his hand raised, and we can’t wait to see what kind of carnage he will produce next in the wake of his epic win over Khalil Rountree Jr.

Recently, Prochazka noted that he had picked up a degree from his studies at university. During a podcast appearance with Demetrious Johnson, he went into more detail about this.

Jiri Prochazka talks about his studies

“I recently got my college degree. It was a degree that was half lawyer, half soldier, police department focused, with a lot of biochemistry, physiology, self-defense, judo, aikido, karate, boxing. I did it because I wanted to stay sharp, to use my full potential not just as a fighter but as a human, to keep growing, learning languages, school, spiritual books—all that. I think it’s necessary to stay disciplined and work on yourself, not just after training, but in lifestyle.”

Jiri doesn’t seem to fear anything in this life and in a general sense, it’s hard not to admire him for wanting to better himself outside of his fighting career. Hopefully, we get to enjoy watching him compete for many more years, but if not, it’s nice to know that he has something set up for down the road – which is something that more fighters should think about.