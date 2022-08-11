Report – Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira II in the works for UFC 282 on December 12.

An undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship rematch between division champion, Jiri Prochazka, and former titleholder, Glover Teixeira – is currently targeted to feature at UFC 282 on December 10. – from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Initially meeting in the main event of UFC 275 in June of this year, Brazilian veteran, Teixeira dropped his undisputed light heavyweight title against Prochazka in Singapore – courtesy of a fifth round rear-naked choke submission.

Linked with a slew of potential fights for his first attempted defense of the light heavyweight throne, Prochazka was initially floated in an all-European clash with former champion, Jan Blachowicz, however, according to MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin, Prochazka x Texeira 2 is currently in the works for December — with verbal agreements in place from both men to compete in ‘Sin City’.

Jiri Prochazka made a blistering start to his UFC run back in 2020

Blazing his way through competition en route to his premier light heavyweight title siege, former Rizin FF titleholder, Jiri Prochazka debuted on ‘Fight Island’ back in July 2020, defeating Volkan Oezdemir, before returning last year with a spectacular spinning-back elbow knockout over Dominick Reyes.

Clinching the light heavyweight championship last October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Teixeira headlined against Poland native, the aforenoted, Blachowicz – stopping the titleholder with an upset second round rear-naked choke.

Requiring a rallying finish in the fifth round of their potential Fight of the Year back in May, Prochazka entered the final frame in Kallang down on two judges scorecards, with the third judge scoring the fight a draw.

Taking Teixeira’s back during a final minute scramble, an exhausted Teixeira was forced to submit to a last gasp rear-naked choke from Jiri Prochazka – sans hooks to boot.

UFC 282 takes place on December 10. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will come as the promotion’s final flagship pay-per-view event of 2022.