Video – Jiri Prochazka shares intense face off with Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 295 title fight in New York City

Returning to the Octagon for the first time in 18 months this weekend as he headlines UFC 295, former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka shared a usually intense staredown with former middleweight titleholder, Alex Pereira, as the two meet in ‘The Big Apple’ with vacant 205 pound gold on the line.

Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 275 back in June of last year against Pereira’s close friend and teammate, Glover Teixeira, landing the undisputed light heavyweight crown with a rallying fifth round win over the Brazilian, landing a stunning rear-naked choke – sans hooks to boot.

As for Pereira, the former undisputed middleweight kingpin made his light heavyweight divisional bow under the UFC banner back in July against former champion, Jan Blachowicz, earning his championship tilt in a title-eliminator win over the Pole in a close split decision win on the scorecards.

Himself landing gold a year ago at Madison Square Garden – the same venue as this weekend’s UFC 295 title fight with Czech Republic native, Prochazka, Alex Pereira stopped dominant gold holder and arch-rival, Israel Adesanya with his own rallying win, landing a fifth round standing TKO victory in New York.

Jiri Prochazka fights Alex Pereira this weekend at MSG

And attempting to become a two-weight champion just three years deep into his tenure with the UFC, Pereira appeared at a press conference today on the East Coast – facing off with former Rizin FF champion, Prochazka in an intense staredown between the two light heavyweight finishers.

Also appearing at the presser, heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall featured on the stage, themselves facing off ahead of their impromptu interim heavyweight title fight – following the withdrawal of pound-for-pound number one and incumbent heavyweight championship holder, Jon Jones.

