Jiri Prochazka Clarifies His Sexual Orientation After Post-UFC 311 Comments Spark Confusion

Jiri Prochazka felt the need to clarify his sexual orientation after some fans took his post-fight comments at UFC 311 the wrong way.

‘BJP’ climbed back into the win column with a vicious third-round knockout of Jamahal Hill inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The victory solidified him as the No. 2 ranked contender in the light heavyweight division and may have set the stage for a trilogy fight with the division’s reigning champion, Alex Pereira.

Speaking with Megan Olivi backstage following his victory, Prochazka left some fans scratching their heads when he said he had “something” for the “crazy guys” he had brought from his village to watch the fight in L.A.

“I took two f*cking crazy guys from my village to here to see this event and today I will bring them to my hotel and they will see something,” Prochazka told Olivi.

Jiri Prochazka sets the record straight … no pun intended

While Prochazka is by no means obligated to clarify his comments, let alone disclose his sexual orientation to anyone, he chose to do exactly that during an interview with The Schmo after seeing his post-fight words were being misconstrued.

“I wanna clarify the interview after the fight,” Prochazka said. “I said something like, we will celebrate with the guys in the room and all these things. Just to be sure, everyone, I’m a straight man.”

With his win over Jamahal Hill, Prochazka is now 5-2 under the UFC banner, 31-5-1 overall. Whether it’s ‘Poatan’ or somebody else, what’s next for the Czech remains to be seen, but Prochazka is more than willing to take some time off if it means facing the winner of March’s UFC 313 title tilt between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.