Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato – UFC 312 Odds and Fight Preview

Before we get to UFC 312’s two world title fights and a heavyweight slugfest between Justin Tafa and the undefeated Tallison Teixeira, fight fans will be treated to a 205-pound clash between Aussie fan favorite Jimmy Crute and streaking Brazilian standout Rodolfo Bellato.

Crute vs. Bellato will be part of Saturday night’s main card when the UFC launches its second pay-per-view of 2025 live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Going into what will be his 10th career fight under the UFC banner, Crute has come up short in his last four fights, going 0-3-1 in the process. As a result, 'The Brute' is a slight underdog at +135, meaning a $100 bet on Crute would net you $135 should he pull off the upset against the well-rounded Bellato. Overall, Crute is 12-4-1 in MMA with five knockouts and four wins via submission. UFC 312 will be his first time competing since a submission loss against Alonzo Menifield in July 2023.

Crute averages 3.68 significant strikes landed and 3.04 significant strikes absorbed per minute. His accuracy is a solid 54%, but he only defends 44% of significant strikes coming back at him. As far as takedowns, Crute averages 4.84 landed per 15 minutes with 57% accuracy. He has defended 60% of takedowns.

Rodolfo Bellato favored to come out on top in his first UFC pay-per-view appearance

After fighting his way into the UFC via a second-round knockout of Murtaza Talha on Dana White’s Contender Series, Rodolfo Bellato turned heads in his promotional debut with a dominant TKO over Ihor Potieria at UFC Austin in December.

Given his limited experience inside the Octagon, his available stats are slim, but the Sao Paulo native has averaged 6.47 significant strikes landed and 5.90 significant strikes absorbed per minute. He lands with 61% accuracy and defends 44% of significant strikes. Bellato also averages 1.09 takedowns per 15 minutes and has defended every takedown attempted thus far.

He rides into his sophomore appearance with the promotion as a -160 favorite.

Bellato is a natural brawler, so expect Jimmy Crute to utilize his wrestling to try and mitigate the number of strikes coming his way, but that could ultimately be his downfall if he runs out of gas or gets discouraged by Bellato’s solid takedown defense. That could open up an opportunity for Bellato to get the job done with his fists. Bellato via KO/TKO is currently sitting at +140 odds, a solid plus-money option for the Brazilian bruiser.

In the end, it all comes down to a battle of striker vs. grappler, but in this case, the striker has proven himself more than capable of fending off takedowns and handling himself on the mat, making him the clear favorite to come out on top.