Veteran UFC lightweight contender, Jim Miller continues to roll forward so deep into his Octagon stint — this time around, stopping Nikolas Motta with a slew of brutal ground strikes inside two rounds on the main card of UFC Vegas 48.

Miller, a veteran UFC lightweight challenger entered tonight’s pairing against Motta in the midst of a purple-patch, following a knockout win over Erick Gonzalez last time out.

Clipping Motta with a hook in close range, Miller, who turned 38-year-old back in August, immediately sought out another career finish — dishing out a barrage of ground strikes, eventually rendering Motta unconscious and forcing referee, Keith Peterson to step in and call a halt to the clash.

Below, catch the highlights from Jim Miller’s second round knockout win over Nikolas Motta

