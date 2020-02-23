Jim Crute Mauls & Taps Michael Oleksiejczuk – UFC Auckland Results

Spread the word!













Up next at UFC Auckland is a light heavyweight co-main event between Jim Crute and Michael Oleksiejczuk.

Round 1:

Crute gets an immediate takedown on Oleksiejczuk against the cage. Now Crute goes to take the back, but Oleksiejczuk is fighting it off. Crute just drags Oleksiejczuk to the ground each time he gets back up. Absolutely dominant wrestling from Crute right now, who is ragdolling Oleksiejczuk.

Now Oleksiejczuk is able to separate and exchange a few strikes, before a big takedown from Crute right into full guard. Side control for Crute now, and he’s working for a kimura. He gets the tap and that’s it.

Official Result: Jim Crute def. Michael Oleksiejczuk via R1 submission (kimura, 3:29)