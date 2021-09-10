Former UFC strawweight champion and flyweight contender Jessica Andrade went to lengths to make some extra money after moving full-time to Las Vegas, including making an OnlyFans account and using the money made from subscribers to pay off her house and car.

Andrade made an OnlyFans account on the advisement of her wife, Fernanda, to make some extra money along with competing in MMA. She has lost three of her lost four fights but remains one of the top names in women’s MMA today.

After making her account and posting adult content on her page, a few of her nude photos leaked and went viral in her native Brazil. Despite the unpleasant surprise, she was able to make a substantial financial move up in her life by paying off a bunch of expenses.

“I paid off my car and six or seven months of rent [in Las Vegas] in advance,” Andrade said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I haven’t even used the money of my last fight’s purse. I was able to pay my bills in Brazil, help my family and help Fernanda’s family with OnlyFans’ money.”

“I’m 30 and my body won’t look pretty for the rest of my life, so we have to enjoy it while it’s nice. No one will want to see it later. But I wasn’t upset. I thought it was funny because people did a lot of memes.”

Andrade has claimed she dealt with a wide variety of prejudice and backlash after revealing that she is an openly gay woman. Now, with her new venture on OnlyFans, she can truly express herself and also make some extra cash in the process.

Andrade hasn’t revealed the exact details behind her financial gains, but it must be in the tens of thousands to pay off her house and vehicle.

Despite the image that comes with OnlyFans with its sexually explicit content, Andrade tells fans now to look at her any differently.

“People think OnlyFans is just porn, but it’s not only that,” Andrade said. “It’s a platform to show your daily life, your fights, the things you do. I’m very happy with OnlyFans.“

Andrade will face Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266 on Sept 25th.

What are your thoughts on Jessica Andrade making a substantial amount of money on OnlyFans?