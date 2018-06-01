Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel Pulled From UFC Utica

The scheduled women’s strawweight bout between Jessica Aguilar and Jodie Esquibel has been pulled from UFC Utica.

It was revealed on Friday afternoon that the fight had been scrapped from this event, which is slated to take place tonight (June 1, 2018) at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

So here’s the story, the New York State Athletic Commission asked for additional medical clearance on Thursday for Aguilar and ended up receiving it. However, earlier today, the commission decided to scrap the fight despite giving the thumbs up the previous day.

Aguilar coach and cornerman Din Thomas noted that her having chapped lips was the issue behind this.

“(Thursday), the commission doctor saw her lips and thought it may have been some sort of infection,” Thomas told MMAjunkie via text. “They rushed her to a dermatologist as soon as she stepped off the scale. The dermatologist said nothing was wrong and cleared her to fight – gave her a doctor’s note and everything. Now today, the commission doctor saw her and told her she can’t fight.”

The UFC issued the following statement on the situation:

“Due to a medical issue involving strawweight athlete Jessica Aguilar, the New York State Athletic Commission has cancelled her scheduled bout against Jodie Esquibel. Tonight’s UFC FIGHT NIGHT card will proceed with 12 bouts, beginning at 6:55 pm ET / 3:55 pm PT.”

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 PM ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 PM ET.

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout will headline this event. Here is the updated card:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10PM ET)

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Gregor Gillespie

Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz

Welterweight: Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders

Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur

Light Heavyweight: Sam Alvey vs. Gian Villante

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8PM ET)

Female Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Lauren Murphy

Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Leonardo Santos

Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Belal Muhammad

Lightweight: Gleison Tibau vs. Desmond Green

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7PM ET)

Bantamweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Johnny Eduardo

Flyweight: Jose Torres vs. Jarred Brook