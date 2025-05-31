Jermall Charlo Scores Doctor’s Stoppage TKO Against Thomas LaManna – Plant vs. Resendiz Highlights

Jermall Charlo kept his ‘O’ intact on Saturday night, handily defeating Thomas LaManna in the Plant vs. Resendiz co-main event.

Charlo came out and almost immediately showed the world that LaManna was not on his level. In the third round, things took a turn for the worse as LaManna opened the stanza, eating a slew of left hands before getting dropped by a booming left.

Charlo landed another knockdown in the fourth, though it was initially ruled a slip by the referee. However, instant replay revealed that LaManna’s knee hit the mat, making it a knockdown by rule.

A partially connected right hand from Charlo puts LaManna on the mat for the third time in the fifth round. LaManna answered the count once again and came back with a hard right hand, but Charlo quickly returned the favor via a stiff jab that had LaManna rocked.

At the end of the fifth round, the referee waved off the fight at the advice of the ringside physician, handing Charlo his 23rd career win by way of KO/TKO.

Official Result: Jermall Charlo def. Thomas LaManna via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 3:00 or Round 5.

Check out highlights from Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna:

Jermall Charlo DROPS Thomas LaManna with a CHOPPING RIGHT HOOK while EXITING a CLINCH in ROUND 3 💥#CharloLaManna | #PlantResendez | #Boxing pic.twitter.com/znHQBI7BR3 — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) June 1, 2025

Jermall Charlo has Thomas Lamanna lost trying to find his corner Doctor stopped the fight!😭😭😂🥊 pic.twitter.com/0QTgD6CL44 — Unbiasedbox2 (@Unbiasedbox2) June 1, 2025