Boxing Star Jermell Charlo Brags about assaulting female family member in disturbing audio clip following arrest

Former WBC light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo was arrested Saturday in his home state of Texas.

According to jail records in Fort Bend County, Charlo was charged with misdemeanor assault, though details of the incident weren’t available on Wednesday. However, Alex Raskin of The Daily Mail reported that Charlo allegedly assaulted a family member, resulting in bodily harm.

Jermell Charlo has since been released from custody, but in a disturbing turn of events, an audio clip of the pugilist bragging about the assault had made its way online.

“I hit that b*tch like this,” Charlo says while making a sound meant to simulate his attack. “In the eye. Socked her in the eye. Big swole purple thing came open. That b*tch called the cops on me. Like a woman. Like a regular woman.”

Just heard the audio of Jermell Charlo bragging about putting his hands on his girl SMFH 👇🏾🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/HNvfrG1G7U pic.twitter.com/P6KfucrlZk — Ray Jackson (@RayJack97010720) December 20, 2023

Jermell Charlo’s Legal Issues come two months after his decisive loss to Canelo

Jermell Charlo (35-2-1) is coming off a loss to undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 30. Alvarez knocked down Charlo in the seventh round and ran away with a decisive unanimous decision, earning scores of 119-108, 118-109, and 118-109.

Before the fight, Charlo was stripped of his IBF WBO title, and the WBO promoted mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu to full-time champion. Charlo has since vacated his IBF title, but still owns the WBA and WBC 154-pound crowns.

His twin brother, WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, was arrested in Texas for the same charge in 2022.