Jeremy Stephens Tells Yair Rodriguez’s Team ‘Your Boy’s Gonna Die’ At Weigh-Ins (Video)

Spread the word!













Jeremy Stephens has stirred up a bit of controversy ahead of his rematch with Yair Rodriguez this weekend. The pair will co-main event UFC Boston tomorrow night from the TD Garden.

Ahead of the rematch, Stephens has said several times he wants to “kill” Rodriguez when they meet inside the Octagon. Here are the initial comments from “Lil Heathen” that started it all.

“Cool as a cucumber. Calm like a bomb. Ready to go off. I’m gonna kill this kid. If he don’t die, it don’t count. That’s what I’m thinking. It’s always personal. It’s always personal when you fight, this kid’s trying to take money off my kid’s table. What if I was coming into your house, taking food off your table and smacking your kid?

“That’s the way I look at it. How would you feel if I was to do that? Personal? F**k yeah, it’s personal. It’s a fight. You only get one cheque if you lose, you think this is a game? You think this is a sport? It’s not a sport, it’s fist fighting bro. I’m fighting for my blood, I’m fighting for my family every time I step in there.”

Weighing in this morning for tomorrow’s event, Stephens stepped on the scale to make weight for his bout with Rodriguez. As he was weighing in, Stephens looked over at Rodriguez’s team and said, “Your boy’s gonna die.” Watch the video below.

What do you make of Stephens’ pre-fight death talk towards Rodriguez?