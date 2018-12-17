Jeremy Stephens Returns Against Rising Featherweight Star

It looks like Jeremy Stephens’ return to the Octagon will be against some stiff competition.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that a fight between Stephens and rising featherweight prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov is in the works. The fight is targeted for UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV), which takes place on March 2nd from Las Vegas:

“Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens is in the works for UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas, multiple sources told ESPN. The fight isn’t finalized just yet but moving in the right direction.”

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens is in the works for UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas, multiple sources told ESPN. The fight isn't finalized just yet but moving in the right direction. https://t.co/KT5Nnegh1V — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 16, 2018

Stephens comes off a disappointing defeat to former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo. After racking up a three-fight win streak, Aldo stopped Stephens in the first round back in July. Now, “Lil Heathen” is looking to get back in the win column. However, he’ll face a difficult challenge against a grappler in Zabit, who has proven extremely dominant on the mat.

He is undefeated in his UFC tenure at the moment. The Russian is on a 12-fight win streak and hasn’t lost since his sole defeat back in 2013. Zabit has been chasing a high-profile fight in the division for quite some time. He finally has it in a proven name like Stephens, whose knockout power can end a fight on the drop of a dime.