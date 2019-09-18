Jeremy Stephens Ready To Embarrass Yair Rodriguez At UFC Mexico City

Spread the word!













Jeremy Stephens plans on whooping some a*s when he faces Yair Rodriguez this weekend.

The pair will meet in the headliner for UFC Mexico City on Saturday night. For Stephens, it’s a chance at ending a two-fight losing skid. And he certainly believes he’s the better fighter ahead of the event:

“He’s a kid,” Stephens told MMA Junkie. “He’s a chamaco and I’m a man. I fight like a man. I don’t run. I’m here to whoop his ass. I’m here to embarrass him and outpoint him every single step of the way.

“Yair can’t (expletive) wrestle for (expletive),” Stephens said. “He’s in trouble. I’m going to slam him on his head and cut him open. He thinks Frankie Edgar swole his eye? Wait until I cut him open.

“…What is new generation? What are you going to show me that I haven’t seen me or Bruce Lee hasn’t shown on a movie. What the (expletive) are you going to show me that’s new? I just fought a guy who’s just like you that’s better than you that you were afraid to fight.”

Stephens is referring to Zabit Magomedsharipov who at one point was slated to fight Rodriguez. Rodriguez reportedly turned down the fight which led to a short-lived UFC release.

However, that doesn’t surprise Stephens who claims “El Pantera” took his time in signing a contract to fight him as well:

“It took Yair a week and a half to even sign the contract,” Stephens explained. “You know him about them contracts. Boy, he’s always ducked, dodged, dipped, and dipping and dodging again. They told him and I immediately accepted. I wanted to be in the altitude. I wanted to come down here. I know the type of fans and everything they bring.

“It’s a new journey and experience and I embrace it. I’m enjoying every minute. I’m relaxed, cool as a cucumber, and I can’t wait to put his brains into the canvas Saturday night.”

Who do you think wins on Saturday night?