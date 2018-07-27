Jeremy Stephens Feels For Holloway’s Health Struggles – With A Catch

Jeremy Stephens feels for the recent health struggles of UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway.

“The Blessed One” was forced out of his scheduled UFC 226 co-headliner slot against Brian Ortega due to concussion-like symptoms. The described symptoms Holloway suffered during fight week really scared a lot of mixed martial arts (MMA) fans.

While Holloway and Ortega’s futures in the division remain unclear, the 145-pound division roles on. Tomorrow night (Sat. July 28, 2018) Jeremy Stephens and Jose Aldo will co-headline the UFC on FOX 30 card from Calgary.

Stephens spoke to MMA Junkie about Holloway’s health scare and mentioned he actually has a solid friendship with the Hawaiian champ. Stephens flew Holloway out to work with him as he prepared for his fight with Anthony Pettis back in 2011.

“Lil Heathen” said he cares about Holloway and feels for the 145-pound champ’s health concerns:

“I actually flew the kid out a long time ago when I was fighting (Anthony) Pettis, and I have a relationship with that guy,” Stephens said. “I ended up fighting him, and it was just weird all in a sense. I actually care about the kid, I like the kid. If he was to stop fighting today I could look back and go, ‘Man, he’s probably happy.’ Look at his win streak. He’s talented. He went and got the belt. “Health-wise, I feel for him. I definitely think about that stuff because this is a very violent sport. That type of injury – everyone is just calling out what they think happened. No one really knows, but they know it ain’t good. That’s not cool.”

While Stephens may care for Holloway’s health, that doesn’t change his intentions to capture the 145-pound gold belt that rests comfortably around the Hawaiian’s waist. Stephens said that if he and Holloway ever shared the Octagon again he’s coming to kill:

“If we go to fight again, I’m going to cut off everything and go to my alter-ego and go kill him,” Stephens said.