Jeremy Stephens Details Post-UFC Mexico Scuffle With Yair Rodriguez

It appears there was more action between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez after UFC Mexico City this past weekend.

The pair’s highly-anticipated featherweight main event this past Saturday ended in extremely disappointing fashion. Rodriguez poked Stephens in the eye 15 seconds into the fight. The poke was so bad that Stephens couldn’t continue fighting, even after five minutes of recovery time. The Mexican crowd didn’t take it well, tossing garbage and beer into the Octagon after the fight was ruled a No Contest.

Stephens spoke on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” today (Mon. September 23, 2019) to discuss the fiasco. During the interview, “Lil Heathen” revealed things got physical between himself and Rodriguez in the lobby of their hotel after the fight. Rodriguez approached Stephens and allegedly began to disrespect his Saturday night opponent.

Things then got physical after Stephens pushed Rodriguez away, and they had to be separated.

“I thought he was trying to be a gentleman,” Stephens said. “I get it. And he starts talking s— to me. I was like, Bro, I’m not from a karate school, I’m from the street. I’m here to fight. I’m here to kill you. Right away, my mentality is back the f— up. So, I shoved him.”

Rodriguez subsequently spoke to ESPN after Stephens’ interview and gave his take on the situation.

“He pushed me like a little b—-,” Rodriguez said. “And I just told him, you will live the rest of your life with that in your head … if you could continue and didn’t. Shame on you.”

Stephens claimed he’s ready to fight Rodriguez immediately on an upcoming card. He named potential dates such as October 18 for UFC Boston, November 2 at UFC 244, or December 7 at Washington D.C.

“I can get cleared,” Stephens said. “My eye is fine. It’s one of them freak things. It happens. I didn’t know if it was gonna be worse or not. Fortunately, I came out on a good end. Thank God, because eyes are nothing to play with.”

Rodriguez noted that he’s unsure if Stephens was being truthful about the extent of his eye injury. However, if he’s presented with proof, he’s more than willing to apologize publicly to Stephens.

“I’m ready for the tests and the proof,” Rodriguez said. “If I’m wrong, I’ll apologize in public, no problem.”

