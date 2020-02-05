Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar Rescheduled For UFC 249

The featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar has officially been rescheduled for UFC 249.
All the action goes down on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18. The card is headlined by a lightweight championship fight between defending champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Calvin Kattar. Initially, the fight was scheduled to go down at the UFC 248 event on March 7. However, Stephens needed to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.
Stephens hasn’t picked up a win in his last four fights. He was stopped by Jose Aldo, out-pointed by Zabit Magomedsharipov, going to a No Contest with Yair Rodriguez before suffering a decision loss to the Mexican star in their rematch. Kattar is coming off a loss to Magomedsharipov in November. Initial reports suggested Stephens vs. Kattar was to be rescheduled for UFC 249, and now the UFC has confirmed it.
UFC 249
- Lightweight: (C) Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson
- Women’s strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane
- Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante
- Lightweight: Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar
- Women’s bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
- Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
What do you think about Stephens vs. Kattar being rescheduled for the UFC 249 card?