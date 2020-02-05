Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar Rescheduled For UFC 249

Spread the word!













The featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar has officially been rescheduled for UFC 249.

All the action goes down on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18. The card is headlined by a lightweight championship fight between defending champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Calvin Kattar. Initially, the fight was scheduled to go down at the UFC 248 event on March 7. However, Stephens needed to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.

Stephens hasn’t picked up a win in his last four fights. He was stopped by Jose Aldo, out-pointed by Zabit Magomedsharipov, going to a No Contest with Yair Rodriguez before suffering a decision loss to the Mexican star in their rematch. Kattar is coming off a loss to Magomedsharipov in November. Initial reports suggested Stephens vs. Kattar was to be rescheduled for UFC 249, and now the UFC has confirmed it.

UFC 249

Lightweight: (C) Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

(C) Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Women’s strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Jéssica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante

Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante Lightweight: Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar

Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar Women’s bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

What do you think about Stephens vs. Kattar being rescheduled for the UFC 249 card?