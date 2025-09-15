Jean Silva gets honest in first statement after Noche UFC defeat

UFC featherweight Jean Silva has opened up following his nasty TKO loss at the hands of Diego Lopes at Noche UFC.

In the main event of Noche UFC last weekend, Jean Silva fell short in his attempt to get through Diego Lopes. While he was able to have some success throughout the fight, and even immediately before he was stopped, he just seemed to get a bit too carried away when he was pressing forward. That left the door wide open for Diego to pounce, which is exactly what he did.

Some have questioned whether or not this would serve as a humbling experience for Jean Silva who, as we know, is a pretty confident guy. Alas, whether you love him or you hate him, there’s no denying that he makes for really enjoyable viewing with a fight style that’s easy on the eye.

In a recent post on social media, Jean Silva didn’t hold back when explaining what went wrong in his defeat to Lopes.

"Unfortunately, yesterday the emotion got the better of me. I was seeing well in the second round, but I ended up rushing in with everything…



One thing you guys were right about: The Fighting Nerds lost… pic.twitter.com/oZjjbSxOkR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 14, 2025

“I ended up fighting alone, I wasn’t connected with my team,” Silva said. “So the responsibility is all mine for this loss.”

“One thing you guys were right about: The Fighting Nerds lost three in a row,” Silva said. “So the three of us must be making similar mistakes. So for sure, me, Caio, and Ruffy will have a meeting. We’ll figure this out and improve. Whether people like it or not, I’m sorry, but we’ll be back.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Silva is young enough to bounce back from this and there are still plenty of intriguing fights for him to consider at featherweight. With that being said, he may need to adjust a few things if he wants to really mix it up with the big boys at 145 pounds.