Jean Silva calls for title fight after UFC 314 victory: ‘If I don’t deserve it, I don’t know who does’

Off the back of another spectacular win at UFC 314 over the weekend, Brazilian star, Jean Silva has stepped up his campaign for a shot at the featherweight gold — once more held by event headliner, Alexander Volkanovski.

Silva, who turned in his fifth consecutive victory in the promotion, landed the most high-profile triumph of his brief Octagon tenure so far.

Taking on the controversial grappler, Bryce Mitchell in a long-anticipated grudge fight, Silva managed to turn in a second round D’Arce choke win — winning a Performance of the Night bonus, and in turn in his fifth straight finish in the organization to boot.

Jean Silva chases title fight after UFC 314 win

And likely to find himself crack the top-15 at the featherweight limit upon the release of the rankings update tomorrow, Silva has staked his claim for a title-eliminator — if not a shot at the crown, at the very least next.

“I don’t think anyone is going to give me anything,” Jean Silva posted on his official X account tonight. “If it’s not a title shot, then it better be a fight that puts me right there. But let’s look at the facts – Volk said he wants to stay active and face the best in the division. I’ve already proven that I deserve it and that I’m the best. Diego Lopes got a title shot with 5 wins and 1 loss, 2ith 2 of those wins by decision, while I have 5 wins – all by finish. This is the fight that makes sense. I deserve it, and I’m ready!

“I faced the biggest knockout artist at lightweight and knocked him out,” Jean Silva continued. “I took on one of the best grapplers in the division and submitted him. I beat a guy who had never been knocked out — and I knocked him out. And I also faced multi-time world kickboxing champion and knocked him out too. If I don’t deserve a title shot, I don’t know who does. I trust the UFC, Dana White, Hunter, and Sean Shelby. I’m ready for whatever they decide.”