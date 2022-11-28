Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev does not yet deserve his No.2 P4P ranking: “I don’t like that, it was done too quickly”

Head coach of American Kickboxing Academy, Javier Mendez, claims pupil Islam Makhachev must do more to deserve the number two pound-for-pound spot.

Following his decisive second-round victory over former champion, Charles Oliveira back in October, the previously unranked Makhachev would shoot up the pound-for-pound rankings to number three.

Then, following his defeat to Alex Pereira earlier this month, found Israel Adesanya drop to number six, elevating Makhachev up to number two, just behind his next opponent and number one pound-for-pound Alex Volkanovski.

However, Makhachev’s own coach Javier Mendez doesn’t feel that with just one win, Makhachev deserves such high an accolade.

“Look, you know this just as much as I do,” Mendez said to MMA Junkie. “Islam went to No.2 spot pound-for-pound in the UFC in just one fight? How? I know he’s good, and I believe he’s No. 1. I do believe that. But to give him that spot of No. 2 pound-for-pound in just one fight? No. I know in my heart with time he’ll be No. 1. Simple as that. He’s going to be No. 1. But they gave him this just because of one fight. No. I don’t like that, it was done too quickly.”

Mendez would continue, saying that there are many contenders waiting in the wing that Makhachev must defeat to earn his spot.

“He’s the man, but he needs to do more,” Mendez said. “That’s what I believe. He needs to beat Volkanovski, then Dariush. He needs to beat those guys, so you can say he’s No. 1. Look at what Volkanovski is doing. He mopped the floor with all the challengers that are in his weight class. Everyone. He cleared them all out. Islam needs to clear everyone out. Again, I feel he’s No. 1, but in order to get that you need to finish everyone, that’s how it works. That’s how I think.” (H/T MMAMania)

Do you agree with Javier Mendez?