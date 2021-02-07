UFC Featherweight and former Cage Fury Featherweight champion Jared Gordon (16-4) spoke with LowKickMMA about his upcoming bout at UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs Lewis.

”Flash’ heads into the fight looking to stretch his current UFC win streak to two. He’ll face Danny Chavez (11-3) at the UFC APEX in two weeks time..

Gordon called Danny a “tough” opponent, someone that is dangerous on the feet. However, he believes this a “great” stylistic matchup both on the feet and especially on the ground. He expects to be able to take Danny down and have his way with him.

The 32-year-old looks to improve upon his performance from July when he defeated Chris Fishgold by a 30-26 unanimous decision.

Despite picking up a dominant decision win Gordon believes his performance was lackluster. He pointed to a chaotic couple of weeks before the fight where he lost his whole corner. He feels that we’ll see a much better version of him when he steps into the Octagon at UFC Vegas 19..

Jared and LowKickMMA’s Ryan MacCarthy touched a variety of topics including, his 2021 outlook, the featherweight division, the 10 year anniversary of his pro debut, cheat meals after Abu Dhabi, YouTube boxers getting the spotlight, and much more.

