Jared Cannonier Smashes David Branch As Massive Underdog

Madison Square Garden will host UFC 230 this evening (Nov. 3, 2018) as Daniel Cormier Defends his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis, we have you covered with all the results.

To say that matchmakers had some challenges putting together UFC 230 would be an understatement. It seemed every other day there was a change to the co-main event or the main event. Hurdles abound, Dana White and the boys (Sean Shelby & Mick Maynard) managed to put together a pretty compelling night of fights for the New York fans.

The third straight 185-pound fight will serve as the PPV’s midway point. The No. 7 ranked David Branch will take on the ever-slimming-down Jared Cannonier.

A Renzo Gracie black belt Branch is more than capable of rolling with any middleweight in the world. It’s his hands, however, that has been his main focal point leading up to UFC 230. An impressive performance gets Branch right back in the title picture.

Cannonier started off his UFC career with a loss to Shawn Jordan at UFC 182 back in January of 2015. Cannonier was a heavyweight back then; he has since dropped down to light heavyweight and UFC will mark his third weight class at middleweight. The “Killa Gorilla” is a notoriously fast starter, he will no doubt be trying to end the New Yorker’s night early.

Round One

Cannonier fires a leg kick to start the fight and Branch answers with a takedown. Cannonier does a good job defending and manages to get the fight back to the feet. He lands a nice left hand on Branch’s chin. Branch closes the distance and smothers Cannonier. He drags the fight to the ground and lands some soft punches to Cannonier. Cannonier manages to get the fight back to the feet again and continues to walk down Branch. Cannonier lands a one-two and throws a spinning kick that nearly connected. The round ends with Branch attempting a takedown.

Round Two

The round starts and Cannonier lands a hard leg kick. He follows it up with a right hand that drops Branch. He follows it up with a barrage of devastating ground and pound to end the fight.