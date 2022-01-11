UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier doesn’t believe that Derek Brunson’s hairstyle and perceived alter-ego will change how their fight goes down at UFC 271.

Cannonier faces Brunson in a potential No. 1 contender fight in the UFC 271 co-headliner. He is coming off an impressive win over Kelvin Gastelum last August and has won four of his last five fights in the division.

Many believe that Brunson’s five-fight winning streak has to do with his dyed blonde hair. The term ‘Blonde Brunson’ has been alluded to as an alter-ego and different form of Brunson who enters the octagon.

During an exclusive interview with LowKickMMA’s James Lynch, Cannonier said he isn’t phased by Brunson’s new image and career turnaround.

“It’s a gimmick, good for him,” Cannonier said. “He found a gimmick that will keep relevant for a little while longer. That s**t is irrelevant to me. That’s all antics, and that has f**k-all to do with me whopping [his] a**.”

Jared Cannonier Has Been Considered As The Dark Horse Of The Middleweight Division

Cannonier has been a target of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya over the past few years. Adesanya has spoken in multiple interviews about how he respects Cannonier and would gladly give him a shot at his middleweight title.

Brunson on the other hand is looking for a rematch against Adesanya, after falling to him at UFC 230. He’s been on fire since that loss, earning dominant wins over Darren Till, Kevin Holland, and Edmen Shahbazyan in the octagon.

All eyes will be on the middleweight division at UFC 271. The main event will feature Adesanya and Robert Whittaker in a title rematch years in the making, along with Cannonier and Brunson. The winners of these two fights will more than likely be in the next title bout in 2022.

What is your prediction for Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson?

