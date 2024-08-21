Jan Blachowicz wants Jiří Procházka Next: “I think it will be a very good fight”

Jan Blachowicz thinks a fight with Jiří Procházka makes the most sense.

Blachowicz has been on the shelf ever since a July 2023 loss to Alex Pereira in the current light heavyweight champion’s divisional debut. After undergoing a pair of should surgeries, the Polish powerhouse is healed up and is hoping to make his return to the Octagon before 2024 comes to a close.

As for who he could find himself competing against, Blachowicz believes there’s only one man who fits the bill. Well, maybe two.

“For me, what makes sense is Hill or Procházka,” Blachowicz told MiddleEasy. “I think Jiří is in a dark place right now. I hope that he will come back and we make this fight because I think it will be a very good fight, a very exciting fight. So if not Pereira, I would like to fight against Procházka, somewhere in Europe that will be very big here — in Poland or maybe in Czech Republic. It will be a great event. “Of course, [Hill makes sense too],” Blachowicz continued. “For me, only Pereira, Hill, Procházka. I don’t (want) anybody else” (h/t MMA News).

Jan Blachowicz criticizes Khalil Rountree’s title shot

Despite the long layoff, Blachowicz still holds things down as the No. 4 ranked contender in the light heavyweight division with only Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev, and Jiří Procházka sitting above him. Realistically, any one of those fights would make sense.

However, we can’t imagine many people clamoring for a rematch against Ankalaev after their lackluster title tilt in 2022 resulted in a draw.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is gearing up for his third defense of the light heavyweight title after smashing his way through both Hill and Procházka earlier this year. In a surprising twist, ‘Poatan’ will meet No. 8 ranked contender Khalil Rountree in the UFC 307 main event on October 5 in Salt Lake City.

Blachowicz, like many, was none-too-pleased to hear about Rountree’s opportunity to skip the line.