In the UFC 259 main event light-heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz will look to defend his belt for the first time.

Israel Adesanya steps up from middleweight hoping to become a dual-weight champion.

Who’ll win? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: I actually think Jan Blachowicz will KO Israel Adesanya to retain his title. ‘Stylebender’ is clearly a great fighter but he’s making a mistake stepping up to light-heavyweight without properly preparing in my opinion. He’s got the arrogance of an undefeated fighter but for my money will soon be humbled. Blachowicz is a talent mixed martial artist and will be able to use his skills and size to put it on Adesanya in the UFC 259 main event.

Prediction: Jan Blachowicz

Alex Lough: It’s no secret that the UFC wants Adesanya to win here. They view him as the next big thing, and having him as double champ only helps sell tickets. In order for that to happen, he has to get through a formidable opponent in Blachowicz. The 38-year old has seemingly gotten better with age as he has learned to adapt to what works. Despite coming in to the UFC promising “lethal Polish power”, Blachowicz only registered one victory by (T)KO from 2011 to 2018. In his five fights since then? He’s had three. He’s begun to sit down on his punches more, and he’s become someone who can end the fight as soon as he catches you; but there in lies the problem. Adesanya is as slick and mobile a fighter as we’ve ever seen. He flows in and out of the pocket at will, and avoids everything his opponents throw at him like a ghost. The variety of strikes in his portfolio is mind-blowing, and it is near impossible to train for what he brings. Picking against Blachowicz has turned out poorly for me pretty much every time I’ve done it, but I feel especially confident here. Izzy by KO.

Prediction: Israel Adesanya

Ross Markey: Rounding off the spectacular pay-per-view showcase, Israel Adesanya has the opportunity to join an elite list of combatants in UFC history as a two-weight world champion held simultaneously. It’s unchartered environment for Adesanya in mixed martial arts, and in my opinion, Blachowicz offers the biggest obstacle from the top to the bottom of the division Adesanya must hurdle to achieve that aforenoted status. Nevertheless, I’m picking Adesanya to display a patient, composed and shrewd gameplan to eventually wear enough damage on the incredibly durable Blachowicz, prior to setting up a finish — likely in the later rounds. And New.

Prediction: Israel Adesanya

Ty Rosson: I have never held a fighter in such high regard as I do Adesanya. The man has some of the best striking we have ever seen not only in MMA but all of combat sports. That being said, Blachowicz is no easy out and he does not bite on striking feints like most fighters that have fought Adesanya do. This will be a tricky test for him and I think we will see him slowly download all of Blachowicz’s information and set a trap up that will be executed in the championship rounds. I’m going with Adesanya via fourth round KO

Prediction: Israel Adesanya