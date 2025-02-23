Jamal Ben Saddik returned after two and half years away from the kickboxing ring against the heavy-handed Uku Jürjendal at Glory 98. The fight mostly failed to deliver until the last round, which was full of horrible sights and drama.

Jamal Ben Saddik Vs. Uku Jürjendal

The first two rounds of this bout were surprisingly uneventful, as both fighters clearly respected the other’s power—a sight similar to that of Francis Ngannou against Derrick Lewis. However, Jamal would win the round by using his kicks to outpoint Uku Jürjendal, who could not get anything going.

In the third round, Uku picked up the pace and winged wild overhands and big hooks in an attempt to get to his gargantuan opponent. However, halfway into the match, Uku broke his army brutally, with roughly a minute left in the final round. He had to continue to fight with a terrible injury to avoid losing via TKO.

As Uku attempted to continue fighting with his left arm flailing in a sickening fashion, Jamal would continue to kicks and even land on the broken arm. Sending it flailing disgustingly. Uku’s luck would only get worse as in dying seconds of the fight Jamal would land a brutal head kick dropping Uku.

Uku would get up using his broken arm in a horrific scene. However, despite the fight being essentially over, the referee would not let Uku continue, as his brutal injury was readily apparent.

Granting Jamal Ben Saddik a fantastic head kick finish over a top heavyweight in the division, what a return for the goliath as he makes a statement that he is still a top heavyweight in the world.