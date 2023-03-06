Jamahal Hill willing to chase Jon Jones to heavyweight after title win: ‘I can beat everybody’

Jamahal Hill is ready to follow Jon Jones into the heavyweight division for a champion vs. champion superfight.

The recently crowned UFC light heavyweight champion had a front-row seat for the return of Jon Jones at UFC 285 on Saturday night. After witnessing ‘Bones’ capture the heavyweight title in just over two minutes, ‘Sweet Dreams’ spoke with InsideFighting backstage at T-Mobile Arena to share his thoughts on the jaw-dropping main event.

“I think (his performance) was phenomenal,” Hill said. “I think he is definitely one of the greatest, and probably the greatest talent we’ve ever seen.” “I’m happy for him, man. That was a phenomenal performance. He went in and made it look easy.”

Asked about a potential meeting with Jon Jones down the line, Jamahal Hill said he would love to follow ‘Bones’ up to heavyweight for a potential superfight once he’s cleared out the 205-pound division.

“I’m down to follow him up and fight him right after I run out of challengers here where I’m at,” Hill said before answering if he could defeat Jones. “I think I can beat everybody.”

PANDEMONIUM AFTER JONES GOT THE WIN 🙌 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/gZPxYgKkTF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 5, 2023

Jamahal Hill Looks Ahead to Showdown with Jiri Prochazka

Before looking ahead to a potential title fight with Jones, Jamahal Hill will likely find himself standing across from former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. The two men were spotted sitting next to one another and had their first official face-off at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Discussing his first 205-pound title defense, ‘Sweet Dreams’ shared his excitement over the inevitable scrap.

“I can’t wait to get him in there, for real,” Hill said. “He don’t look scared. He look like he thinks he’s ready to go. We’re gonna find out. Hopefully (I fight) him (next).”

In June, Prochazka captured the light heavyweight title in an instant classic with the recently retired Glover Teixeira. ‘Denisa’ was scheduled to defend the title in a highly anticipated rematch in December, but a severe shoulder injury forced Prochazka to withdraw from the bout, vacating the UFC light heavyweight championship in the process.

It was then that Jamahal Hill stepped up to square off with Teixeira for the vacant title at UFC 283. ‘Sweet Dreams’ delivered a masterful performance through five rounds to capture his first piece of UFC gold. Texeira retired following the bout.

Transcription courtesy of MMA News