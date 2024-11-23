Report – Jiri Prochazka set to fight Jamahal Hill in January return to UFC

Amid links to a potential pairing at UFC 311 in January, a promotional host has revealed former light heavyweight champions, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill are set to feature against each other as soon as two months time.

Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since UFC 303 back in June, most recently suffering a second round high-kick and strikes knockout loss to common-foe, Alex Pereira during their short-notice headliner during International Fight Week.

As for Hill, the premiere Dana White’s Contender Series product to land Octagon spoils, himself has yet to feature since UFC 300 earlier this alum, suffering a one-sided first round knockout defeat to the above-mentioned former two-weight champion, Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka expected to fight fellow ex-champion Jamahal Hill in January

And following UFC Fight Night Macau this morning, post-fight show host, Dan Hellie revealed Jiri Prochazka is set to take on Illinois native, Jamahal Hill as soon as January — amid links to a UFC 311 title eliminator in California.

Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill has seemingly just been 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗗 for January on the UFC Macau post-fight show.



Himself also featuring at UFC 300 earlier this year, Czech Republic native, Prochazka earned himself a rematch title affair with Pereira, scoring a come-from-behind stoppage win over fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic in the form of a second round knockout win.

Himself winning vacant light heavyweight spoils back in January of last year on enemy territory in Brazil, Hill would turn in a unanimous decision win over former gold holder, Glover Teixeira in Rio de Janeiro in their short-notice pairing in South America.

However, ruled from a rumored title defense against Prochazka later that year in November, Hill suffered an achilles injury during International Fight Week of that year, ruling him out until his April comeback fight and title charge against Sao Paulo favorite, Pereira.