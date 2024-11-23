Report – Jiri Prochazka set to fight Jamahal Hill in January return to UFC

ByRoss Markey
Report - Jiri Prochazka set to fight Jamahal Hill in January return to UFC

Amid links to a potential pairing at UFC 311 in January, a promotional host has revealed former light heavyweight champions, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill are set to feature against each other as soon as two months time.

Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since UFC 303 back in June, most recently suffering a second round high-kick and strikes knockout loss to common-foe, Alex Pereira during their short-notice headliner during International Fight Week.

Jiri Prochazka reveals staph infection before Alex Pereira fight everything wasn't fine

As for Hill, the premiere Dana White’s Contender Series product to land Octagon spoils, himself has yet to feature since UFC 300 earlier this alum, suffering a one-sided first round knockout defeat to the above-mentioned former two-weight champion, Pereira.

READ MORE:  Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura - Odds Shift and Match Preview

Jiri Prochazka expected to fight fellow ex-champion Jamahal Hill in January

And following UFC Fight Night Macau this morning, post-fight show host, Dan Hellie revealed Jiri Prochazka is set to take on Illinois native, Jamahal Hill as soon as January — amid links to a UFC 311 title eliminator in California.

Himself also featuring at UFC 300 earlier this year, Czech Republic native, Prochazka earned himself a rematch title affair with Pereira, scoring a come-from-behind stoppage win over fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic in the form of a second round knockout win.

READ MORE:  Stipe Miocic's manager talks injuries suffered after UFC 309 knockout loss
Jiri Prochazka heads off to Las Vegas in preparation for his UFC 303 title fight against Alex Pereira
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

Himself winning vacant light heavyweight spoils back in January of last year on enemy territory in Brazil, Hill would turn in a unanimous decision win over former gold holder, Glover Teixeira in Rio de Janeiro in their short-notice pairing in South America.

Jamahal Hill rips Alex Pereira - Jamahal Hill title fight at UFC 307: 'This is terrible for the sport'

However, ruled from a rumored title defense against Prochazka later that year in November, Hill suffered an achilles injury during International Fight Week of that year, ruling him out until his April comeback fight and title charge against Sao Paulo favorite, Pereira.

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC Star Yoel Romero Books Last-Minute Fight at Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing Championship

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts