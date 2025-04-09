Petr Yan calls for main event fight with Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Fight Night Baku event

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed bantamweight kingpin, Petr Yan has set his sights on a title-eliminator against compatriot, Umar Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC Fight Night Baku, ahead of the promotion’s debut outing in Azerbaijan on June 21.

Yan, a former interim and undisputed bantamweight champion in the promotion, most recently headlined UFC Macau at the end of last year.

And turning in his second consecutive victory, Dudinka striker, Yan landed an impressive unanimous decision win over former undisputed flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo in a back-and-forth main event clash.

For Nurmagomedov, the top contender co-headlined UFC 311 back in January. However, suffering his first-ever professional loss, the Russian came unstuck in a unanimous decision shutout loss against common-opponent, current champion, Merab Dvalishvili.

Petr Yan calls for UFC Baku main event with Umar Nurmagomedov

And on social media this week, Yan set his sights on a title eliminator clash over the course of five rounds against Nurmagomedov — atop the promotion’s upcoming UFC Fight Night Baku card this summer.

@ufc let’s do it! Baku or Abu Dhabi,” Petr Yan wrote on his official Instagram Stories. “LET’S MAKE IT 5 ROUNDS OF SPARKS.”

Hoping to earn a rematch with either Dvalishvili or incoming former titleholder, Sean O’Malley in his return, Yan fought the duo back-to-back.

Suffering a controversial split decision loss to Montana striker, O’Malley in the Middle East, Yan would return in a dominant judging defeat to Dvalishvili the following year.

Petr Yan calls for UFC 310 fight return before end of year

Themselves set to headline UFC 316 at the beginning of June, Dvalishvili will take on Contender Series product, O’Malley in a bantamweight title fight rematch — rekindling their notable rivalry.

