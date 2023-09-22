Finally booking his sophomore light heavyweight clash under the Octagon banner, former undisputed middleweight champion, Alex Pereira believes viewers are in for a “real spectacle” as he prepares to take on former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka in the pair’s vacant championship bout at UFC 295 in November.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the promotion, is slated to co-headline UFC 295 on November 11. in Madison Square Garden, taking on the returning, Prochazka over the course of five rounds as the pair battle to crown a light heavyweight champion – after the title was officially vacated by Jamahal Hill.

Earning his championship fight with the former Rizin FF gold holder later this year, Pereira rebounded from an April title fight knockout loss to Israel Adesanya, debuting at light heavyweight with a split decision win over former titleholder, Jan Blachowicz back in July in a title-eliminator clash.

Offering some words of warning to Pereira ahead of their ‘Big Apple’ matchup, Prochazka, who holds a victory over the former’s training partner and close friend, former champion, Glover Teixeira – anticipated another successful outing against a Brazilian in November.

“I am glad to be able to face this Brazilian challenge again, even if in a different coat,” Jiri Prochazka posted on his official X account. “But that doesn’t change the fact that I will prepare well for this challenge and go for the win. It’s not just about the belt anymore, it’s about the performance and the path to victory.”

Alex Pereira anticipates barn burning clash with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295

Himself reacting to the confirmation of his fight with Prochazka at the penultimate pay-per-view event of the year, Pereira promises fans a “real spectacle” at UFC 295.

“It’s gonna be a fight – a real spectacle because it’s different styles but it’s also a style everyone loves and I’m super stoked to have booked this fight,” Alex Pereira said on his official YouTube channel. “I’m sure it’s gonna be a blast. I don’t think anyone will regret watching this fight.”

