Thrilling Matchup Flying Under The Radar: Karol Rysavy vs. Jakub Batfalsky at Oktagon 72

Karol Rysavy vs. Jakub Batfalsky is one to keep an eye on. On June 14th, OktagonMMA heads back to Prague, with a stacked Oktagon 72 card. In the 2nd fight of the night, we have a Slovakia vs. Czech Republic matchup. OktagonMMA Veteran Karol Rysavy will attempt to turn back a prospect in Jakub Batfalsky.

Jakub Batfalsky

Jakub Batfalsky started his OktagonMMA tenure off with a tough unanimous decision loss, but has since rattled off two KO victories. Last time out, he made his opponent quit on the stool after the 2nd round. 6 of 7 of Batfalsky’s victories have come by way of finish, and he will be looking to make it 7 of 8, when he takes on his toughest test to date. Batfalsky takes on OktagonMMA veteran Karol Rysavy.

Batfalsky has become a fan favorite among Czech MMA fans, his witty personality on social media is one that the fans are able to get behind. If you are looking to attach yourself to a prospect under the OktagonMMA banner, the 22-year-old may be the one to do so.

Karol Rysavy

The Former Oktagon Challenge winner, Karol Rysavy broke a 2 fight losing skid, when he defeated Eugen Black-Dell at Oktagon66. In his last fight, Rysavy went to war with the German prospect, and came out on top with a Guillotine Choke with 8 seconds left in the round. Rysavy has won 12 of his 14 wins by finish, 7 of which by KO/TKO. He will be looking to use his experience to defeat yet another prospect. Rysavy could launch himself back into contention with a win, especially over a top prospect like Batfalsky.