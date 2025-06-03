Thrilling Matchup Flying Under The Radar: Karol Rysavy vs. Jakub Batfalsky at Oktagon 72

ByPatrick McCorry
Karol Rysavy vs. Jakub Batfalsky is one to keep an eye on. On June 14th, OktagonMMA heads back to Prague, with a stacked Oktagon 72 card. In the 2nd fight of the night, we have a Slovakia vs. Czech Republic matchup. OktagonMMA Veteran Karol Rysavy will attempt to turn back a prospect in Jakub Batfalsky.

Jakub Batfalsky started his OktagonMMA tenure off with a tough unanimous decision loss, but has since rattled off two KO victories. Last time out, he made his opponent quit on the stool after the 2nd round. 6 of 7 of Batfalsky’s victories have come by way of finish, and he will be looking to make it 7 of 8, when he takes on his toughest test to date. Batfalsky takes on OktagonMMA veteran Karol Rysavy.

Batfalsky has become a fan favorite among Czech MMA fans, his witty personality on social media is one that the fans are able to get behind. If you are looking to attach yourself to a prospect under the OktagonMMA banner, the 22-year-old may be the one to do so.

Karol Rysavy

The Former Oktagon Challenge winner, Karol Rysavy broke a 2 fight losing skid, when he defeated Eugen Black-Dell at Oktagon66. In his last fight, Rysavy went to war with the German prospect, and came out on top with a Guillotine Choke with 8 seconds left in the round. Rysavy has won 12 of his 14 wins by finish, 7 of which by KO/TKO. He will be looking to use his experience to defeat yet another prospect. Rysavy could launch himself back into contention with a win, especially over a top prospect like Batfalsky.

