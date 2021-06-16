Jake Shields has called for his teammate and friend, Nick Diaz, to get a shot at the BMF titleholder, Jorge Masvidal.

The older brother of Nate Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015 and hasn’t tasted victory inside the Octagon since 2011. He announced his intention to compete in 2021 after undergoing a test weight cut that saw him hit the hit the scales between 165lbs – 175lbs for the first time in years.

Since Diaz confirmed his return, speculation about who he might face has gone into overdrive. Several high-profile names have thrown their hat into the mix. None more significant than BMF titleholder, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal who suggested Diaz as a potential opponent soon after being knocked out by Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

‘Definitely, Nick is a stud,” Masivdal told Ariel Helwani. “If Nick wants to throw down I’m more than willing to throw down.

“I heard a lot of interviews that he wasn’t too keen on what I did to his little brother. Neither would I,’ Masvidal said referring to his UFC 244 win over Nate Diaz. “I feel for Nick in that situation. I know what I’d wanna do if somebody did that to my little brother. So, let’s go.”

During an appearance on Schmozone Podcast, Shields suggested Nick Diaz is due a shot at the BMF title as he is the “original Bad Motherf*ker in the sport.”

“I think Masvidal would make sense,” Shields said. “That would be a tough fight, but a huge money fight. They can build it up, they both came up that thug lifestyle. They can build it, the Bad Motherf*ker Belt or something.

“Nick was the original Bad Motherf*ker in the sport, so that fight would make sense in my opinion… That’d be a mega fight in my opinion,” Shields added. “Having fought Nate as well, they can build the story up and sell that fight huge.” (Transcribed by Middle Easy)

Do you agree with Jake Shields? Should Nick Diaz face Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title when he returns?