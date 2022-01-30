Khabib Nurmagomedov and his MMA promotion have recently shown interest in signing Jake Paul.

The former UFC Lightweight Champion and recently turned MMA promotor was in attendance for his promotion’s first US event, which took place in Miami, Florida on Friday. ‘The Eagle’, was alongside UFC royalty in, Henry Cejudo, Chael Sonnen, and Kamaru Usman.

Following the promotions ‘Eagle FC 44’ card, Nurmagomedov spoke to reporters and was asked whether conversations with Paul’s team regarding a contract to compete for the Eagle FC were genuinely happening. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the decision lies with them:

“Yeah, we offered him [a contract]. We offer him. Now we’re waiting for his answer. If he wants, we’re here.” (Transcribed by ‘MMA Fighting’)

On Sunday, Jake Paul’s promotion team ‘MVP’, denied any offers had been made by Mr Nurmagomedov and Eagle FC via an Instagram post.

“MVP has received multiple offers for Mr Paul to enter MMA. Eagle [FC] is not one of them as of today.” The post affirms.

Most Valuable Promotions respond to Khabib saying he sent Jake Paul a contract pic.twitter.com/Y9eKkINTLY — TheBreadBatch (@TheBreadBatch) January 30, 2022

Do you think Jake Paul would be smart to switch to MMA?

Earlier this month, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to call Paul’s bluff regarding ‘The Problem Child’ claiming he wants to compete inside an octagon, following Paul’s perpetual disputes with present and former UFC employees.

‘The Problem Childs’ response wasn’t anything anyone didn’t expect.

по рукам. только если я буду драться с тобой первым.



deal. only if I fight you first. https://t.co/4oRAZq8Ez3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 23, 2022

Jake Paul made it a good year professional as he finished 2021, 3-0 within a boxing ring. Paul went on to gain a knockout win against former UFC fighter, Ben Askern, along with a pair of wins against Former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Do you think Jake Paul will make the switch to MMA?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.