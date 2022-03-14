YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul has offered to host a fight between rapper Kanye West and SNL star Pete Davidson.

Paul has offered both men $30m each if they step in the ring and go toe to toe.

‘Ye’ is currently the richest rapper alive and is in an ongoing feud with Davidson over his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his children. Davidson has been dating Kardashian for a few months now, and West has not taken too kindly to it.



West recently dropped a video for his hit single ’Eazy’ featuring The Game, in which he kidnapped and beat Davidson. West was met with a ton of backlash from the public when he released the video.



Texts have recently surfaced that included Davidson taking a picture of himself in bed with Kardashian while also saying he ”cares about West’s mental health”. Davidson said he’d like to talk like men in person, but when West told him to meet him at his ’Sunday Service’ he backtracked and declined.

Kanye West’s and Pete Davidson’s texts revealed ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/HxPrt3Ohxh — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 13, 2022

Jake Paul took to Twitter to sell the fight to both men, although it’s highly unlikely they will take him up on his offer

“Money will be put in escrow before. Six-round boxing match. Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted.”

It was a great troll job, as he was also trying to sell a fight between Elon Musk and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Paul also said that he would put himself and McGregor on the same card in an MMA match.

Paul is currently undefeated as a boxer. He has two wins over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. In their most recent matchup, Paul was able to put Woodley to sleep with a bomb from his right hand. ‘The Problem Child’ now has McGregor in his sights, but that is also very unlikely to happen.

