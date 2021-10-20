4-0 professional boxer and YouTube content creator, Jake Paul appears to be close to landing a December 18. professional match against his fellow undefeated upstart, the 7-0 Tommy Fury, with reports detailing how the two are close to agreeing a deal to compete in Miami, Florida at the of this year.



Both Paul and Fury have been at loggerheads recently off the pack of their respective recent victories, with reports detailing how the two had struggled to reach a suitable financial package that would see them compete in a professional boxing match.



According to a report from The Sun this week, the two have reportedly reached a deal to compete in a match on December 18. in Miami, Florida — with an official announcement imminent regarding the long-awaited showdown between the two undefeated punchers.



Paul and Fury both featured on the same Showtime promoted boxing event back in August at the Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio — with Paul taking main event status as part of a five-fight card.



Headlining opposite former UFC welterweight champion, professional debutante, Tyron Woodley, Paul managed to score a split decision victory over the St. Louis-born veteran, with the pair immediately linked with a rematch in the future, off the back of a bet wager by Woodley where he would get a “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo inked if the Ohio native agreed to a re-run.



Opening the card in Cleveland, 22-year-old Manchester native, Fury, the half-brother of current WBC heavyweight champion, recent feature, Tyson Fury, took home a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Bellator MMA alum, Anthony Taylor over the course of four rounds to improve to 7-0 as a professional.



Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Slated To Land On December 18. card in the ‘Sunshine State’



Off the back of his victory over Woodley, Paul remained open to the possibility of clashing with Love Island runner-up, Fury, however, the Manchester native insisted that two offers fielded by Paul and co were far too low financially for him to accept.



Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren claimed recently, however, that the two parties were progressing in the right direction in regards to a potential deal. And it now appears the pairing of Paul and Fury is set to land on December 18. in Miami, Florida.