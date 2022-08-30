Report – Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva targeted for October 29. Showtime PPV boxing match

A professional boxing match against undefeated Ohio native, Jake Paul, and his fellow professional boxer, former undisputed UFC middleweight champion and professional mixed martial arts icon, Anderson Silva, is reportedly in the works to top a Showtime pay-per-view event on October 29. next.

As per an initial report from YouTuber, Keemstar, a professional boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva is currently targeted to take headlining honors at a Showtime PPV event on October 29.

“Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul!” Keemstar tweeted. “Who you got? I’m literally hearing this is going to be announced. #DramaAlert”

Once more expected to make his first outing in the squared circle since December of last year, Paul has since been booked to fight both Tommy Fury, and Hasim Rahman Jr. – most recently, with an August headliner against the latter at Madison Square Garden falling to the wayside.

As for Silva, the Curitiba veteran turned in his third professional boxing win back in September of last year with a dominant first round knockout over former UFC light heavyweight champion, Tito Ortiz – adding to an impressive decision win over former boxing world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

During his decorated professional mixed martial arts career and lengthy tenure with the UFC, Silva landed the undisputed middleweight championship, securing a staggering 10 separate successful title defenses of the undisputed crown. Silva’s sole professional boxing loss came in the form of a debut first round defeat in his 1998 debut.

Jake Paul has been sidelined since his December KO win over Tyron Woodley

5-0 as a professional, Paul, 25, turned in an impressive trio of victories last year, stopping former ONE Championship and Bellator champion, Ben Askren with a first round knockout – before twice defeating former UFC welterweight kingpin, Tyron Woodley – the second of which with a brutal one punch knockout in their December rematch.