Twitter reacts to Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury $49.99 PPV price

YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul has for the third time signed a bout agreement opposing WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s little brother, Tommy Fury, with the bout slated to go down from Saudi Arabia on February 26, 2023.

These two were expected to meet in both 2021 and 2022, Fury withdrawing from the contest both times. However, it’s just been made official once again, and it’s quickly become a highly anticipated night in the sport of boxing.

Paul just recently inked a deal with mixed martial arts promotion PFL as well, and is expected to compete in their new superfight division this year in 2023, but he has to take care of one more name in the boxing ring first.

What’s more, the price of this pay-per-view event is set at just $49.99, which is a far cry from other boxing PPV’s, and even the UFC’s PPV’s, with the price nearly cut in half.

There have been a number of Twitter account holders that expressed their interest in buying it, considering what a steal it is:

Good price I think this is perfect for every Jake fight 50$ — Trpl_.brayy (@1nationNbt) January 27, 2023

I will buy the ppv and fly out to the fight. Double bubble baby — Fire Skull 🔥💀 (@FireSkull2023) January 27, 2023

This does 100-200k PPV in the US and 500k+ PPV in the UK. Good pricing. Good partners — Syed Shaheer Asim (@SyedShaheerAsim) January 27, 2023

worth it the undercard is fire asf so — dev (@Devin_romano_) January 27, 2023

That’s actually a bargain and I expected more — Danny Mansoor (@DMansoor98) January 27, 2023

That's tremendous value, I'd happily have paid at least $89.99 to watch these two world-class athletes box. — Stephen R Power (@racingblogger) January 27, 2023

Jake Paul has made it to 6-0 with four knockouts thus far into his professional boxing career, 7-0 with five knockouts if you count his lone amateur win, while Fury has gone 8-0 thus far as a pro, securing four knockouts in that time.

Will you be buying Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

