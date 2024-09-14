Jake Paul Told Not To Fight Alex Pereira After Dangerous Boxing Footage Uncovered

After new footage emerged of Alex Pereira during his amateur boxing days, fans feel as if Jake Paul would be wise to steer clear.

As we know, Alex Pereira is an absolute machine. From kickboxing to mixed martial arts, he’s had an incredible career. The scary part, too, is that he seems to have a lot left in the tank. As the UFC light heavyweight champion, he holds all the cards – and there are plenty of challengers knocking on the door.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, continues to enjoy his time in pro boxing. His next task will be a showdown with Mike Tyson, the legendary former heavyweight champion. Beyond that, however, he’s already looking ahead – having previously called out Pereira for a boxing match.

A lot of folks don’t think it’s a great idea. After the following amateur boxing footage of ‘Poatan’ was found, we’ve seen even more fans voicing their concerns.

Alex Pereira’s amateur boxing highlights are absolutely terrifying 😳 pic.twitter.com/4qLCiti5zt — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 11, 2024

Alex Pereira’s boxing prowess

“It’s night night when you eat that left hook.”

“Jake Paul vs Alex Pereira. Let’s go! [laughing face]”

“Now @jakepaul is regretting calling him out.”

“Alex murders Jake Paul.”

“He KOs Jake Paul in 2 [rounds].”

“No wonder Jake is ducking him.”

Jake Paul has taken on a lot of different challenges in his boxing career. As we know, he fell short in one of his most recent outings, losing out to Tommy Fury. For Pereira, he’ll likely see this as an unbelievably winnable fight – but also, perhaps a bit of a step down.

Right now, he’s on top of the world when it comes to the Ultimate Fighting Championship and mixed martial arts. If anything, he’s going in search of even more history-making moments, with some suggesting he could try and become the first ever three-weight world champion in the UFC.

Either way, this bout seems more and more unlikely by the day.