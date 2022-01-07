The polarizing YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is teasing a potential move to MMA in the future in a recent video showing him practicing leg kicks.

Paul is fresh off his sixth-round knockout over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch. Despite his original opponent pulling out on weeks’ notice, Paul opted to still take the fight with Woodley and it paid off with big dividends.

Paul has teased an eventual move to MMA and has claimed that he’s been in contact with the American Kickboxing Academy, led by Khabib Nurmagomedov, to train there at some point. He intends to switch to MMA after a few more bouts inside the ring.

During a recent post on his Twitter page, he shared a video of him practicing leg kicks for the first time, prompting a response in the MMA community.

1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma pic.twitter.com/pA1gkCrdzE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 7, 2022

Jake Paul Has Teased A Future Transition To MMA

The Paul brothers have been the topic of many conversations by MMA promoters, including Bellator president Scott Coker. Despite not having any MMA experience on their record, Coker has hinted at possibly signing Jake and Logan Paul to Bellator at some point in time.

Paul has also taken shots at UFC president Dana White in recent weeks. The two have gone back-and-forth on social media, with Paul offering to retire from boxing if White commits to increasing fighter pay and providing additional healthcare benefits to its roster.

Paul has also continued the ‘MMA vs. Boxing’ mantra by calling out top UFC stars such as Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor for boxing matches. It’s unlikely that the UFC will allow any of them to breach their contract for a boxing match with Paul.

For now, Paul seems intent on training MMA on the side of his boxing career, and fans could see him in the cage sooner rather than later.

Do you think Jake Paul has a legitimate future in MMA?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.