Jake Paul Shares Sexy Snapshots of Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam to Celebrate Her 26th Birthday

Jake Paul shared some steamy pics of girlfriend Jutta Leerdam while celebrating her birthday on social media.

On December 30, Leerdam celebrated her 26th birthday alongside Paul, who she’s been dating since late 2022. In a post on social media, ‘The Problem Child’ expressed his love and affection for the Olympic silver medalist while offering up a series of sexy snaps featuring the speedskating star.

“Another year around the sun. Happy birthday my mini liefje superstar national champion,” Paul posted on Instagram alongside a series of pics of Leerdam and the two celebrating together. “I love youuu so muchhhhyyy.

Jutta Leerdam Wins Dutch National Title a Day before her birthday

Jutta Leerdam is a Dutch speedskater specializing in sprint events. In 2017 she became the junior world champion at the World Junior Championships in Helsinki, Finland. The following year, she turned pro.

Since then, Leerdam has gone on to win the 1000m world title twice and took home a silver medal at that same distance during the Winter Olympics in Beijing. She also topped the podium at the World Sprint Championships in 2022.

One day before her birthday, Leerdam clinched her fourth Dutch sprint title at the National Sprint Championships, winning the 1000 meters with a time of 1:15.26.

“Congrats to Jutta Leerdam on winning the Dutch national sprint champion this weekend, her 4th national title,” the Most Valuable Promotion’s official Instagram account posted. “Truly inspirational.”

Aside from being a world-class speedskater, Leerdam has become a force on social media, amassing five million followers on Instagram and another 1.4 million on TikTok.