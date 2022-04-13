Polarizing professional boxer, Jake Paul has rejected a welcoming offer from Straight Blast Gym head coach, John Kavanagh to come train at the Dublin facility – claiming that he doesn’t train with “losers” amid his vendetta against former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul, undefeated in professional boxing, landed his fifth professional victory back in December in Florida, stopping former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley with a stunning fifth round knockout to secure his second career win over the St. Louis veteran.

In the time since, Paul – who recently hinted at an August comeback to the sport, has been linked to numerous potential opponents, including UFC trio – Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and the above-mentioned Dubliner, McGregor.

Yet to entice any said trio to accept a fight against him, Paul recently responded to McGregor’s head coach, Kavanagh, who claimed that should he wish to train at the SBG facility in Dublin, he would welcome.

“If Jake (Paul) walked through the doors I’d tell him to sign up, pay his fees and get on the mat,” John Kavanagh told The Mirror. “He would be very welcome here, I’d love him to come by and train here, I’ve heard he’s got a great energy, he’s a great character.”

Jake Paul distances himself from a trip to Dublin to train at Straight Blast Gym

Responding to Kavanagh’s welcoming message, Paul insisted that he would not train at the Dublin-based gym, maintaining that he would not ply his trade with “losers”.

“I don’t train with losers,” Jake Paul told Mirror Fighting. “So as nice and respectful as that is, coach (John) Kavanagh can suck my nuts. And Conor McGregor, you can suck my butthole because I don’t train with losers like that, this guy hasn’t won a fight so why would i want his bum a** coach teaching me.”

