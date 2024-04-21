Eddie Hearn and Ryan Garcia’s father get into nasty verbal altercation following Devin Haney fight

Things got intense between Ryan Garcia’s father and British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn on Saturday night.

‘King Ryan’ scored perhaps the biggest win of his professional boxing career, dispatching WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney with a sensational 12-round performance that saw him knock down ‘The Dream’ three times during the contest. Garcia ultimately left with a majority decision victory despite Haney walking into the bout as a massive 8-to-1 favorite on multiple sportsbooks.

Immediately following the festivities, Hearn and Ryan Garcia’s father got into a heated verbal exchange backstage.

Emotions running high backstage



“Big respect to Ryan Garcia, he was amazing,” Hearn began before being interrupted by Garcia Sr. “Well done, well done.” “That’s what you get. You’re a piece of sh*t” Garcia Sr. shouted. “Oh really? F*ck you. F*ck you, you little piece of sh*t. What are you talking about?” Hearn responded. “F*ck you, you know you’re a piece of sh*t and that’s what you get,” Garcia Sr. said, grabbing his crotch in the process. “Now what are you going to say? Luke Campbell and Devin Haney, f*ck you. Now who have you got?”

Hearn offered up reigning IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis, which instantly calmed things down between the two. Hearn reached out, offering a handshake that Garcia Sr. accepted.

And that ladies and gentlemen, is how adults squash a beef.

Ryan Garcia ready to throw hands with jaron tennis and Conor Benn

After his decisive performance against Haney, Ryan Garcia appears to have plenty of fighters ready to step up and cash in on his big win. ‘King Ryan’ welcomed a clash with Ennis, to which the former two-time Golden Gloves Champion called Garcia “food.”

Garcia also accepted a challenge from British boxing star Conor Benn.

“Let’s run it in London at the O2,” Garcia wrote in response to Benn’s challenge on X. “I will fracture you SPLEIN and then eat it.”

As it stands, Benn is ineligible to compete in the UK after testing positive for clomifene on two occasions in 2022. The ban was lifted in July 2023 but was reinstated last month after the British Boxing Board of Control successfully appealed the decision to reinstate the Greenwich native.