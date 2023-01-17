Jake Paul reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure: “He’s the heavyweight champ in MMA & will be until he loses.”

Jake Paul reacts to Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC, praising the heavyweight for betting on himself.

UFC president Dana White would break the shocking news this past weekend that Ngannou had turned down the opportunity to resign with the promotion, instead his title would be stripped and he would test free agency.

This comes even after the UFC had allegedly offered Ngannou a contract that would make him the highest heavyweight in promotional history. It clearly wasn’t just about money, with the 36-year-old repeatedly criticizing the stipulations and details of his contract.

While the move is of course met with disappointment that Ngannou won’t be fighting in the UFC anymore, many are praising him for breaking the mold and remaining unwavering in doing what is right for him.

One of which is influencer turned boxer, Jake Paul, who took the time to credit Ngannou on his move.

“Francis Ngannou is the baddest man on the planet & is a free agent bc he chose to be. He’s the heavyweight champ in MMA & will be until he losses. They are not happy about this. But it’s reality, & they have to deal with it. They have to live with it. They have to live with that everyday.”

They are not happy about this. But it’s reality, & they have to deal with it. They have to live with that everyday. @francis_ngannou — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 16, 2023

Ngannou could of course end up with PFL, who Jake Paul recently signed with as well as holding an equity stake with them. ‘The Predator’ had posted several photos to social media, in which a relative could be pictured in clear view with a PFL shirt on.

Wherever Ngannou does eventually go, hopefully, he gets the deal and pay that he desires and frankly deserves after a long journey to the position he is in now. Ngannou has beaten the odds every time and after sacrifice, hard work, and pain, if anyone deserves it, it’s him.

